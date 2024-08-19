Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Down 2.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $230.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Applied Materials traded as low as $202.91 and last traded at $202.94. 574,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,969,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.90.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.14.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ecofi Investissements SA acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,265,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $855,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 232.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 195,903 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $46,232,000 after purchasing an additional 136,973 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

