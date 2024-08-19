Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Down 2.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $230.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Applied Materials traded as low as $202.91 and last traded at $202.94. 574,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,969,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.90.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.14.
Get Our Latest Report on Applied Materials
Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ecofi Investissements SA acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,265,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $855,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 232.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 195,903 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $46,232,000 after purchasing an additional 136,973 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Applied Materials Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Applied Materials Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.
Applied Materials Company Profile
Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
