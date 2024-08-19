Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Up to $20.20

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.20, but opened at $20.63. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 11,366 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ARCT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $556.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $30.13.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $1.21. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.59% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,040,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 447,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,847,000 after buying an additional 275,315 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,061,000 after acquiring an additional 286,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,336,000 after acquiring an additional 115,087 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 555,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after acquiring an additional 396,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 450,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 51,504 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Further Reading

