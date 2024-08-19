Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.77

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62.

Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition Co. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth $5,335,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 627.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,509,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,567 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 150,674.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 125,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 125,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $3,679,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

