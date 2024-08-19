Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,500 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 200,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AROW

Arrow Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $28.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $55.83 million during the quarter.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

Insider Activity at Arrow Financial

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $56,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,800.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Financial

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.