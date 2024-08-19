Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Up 5.6% in July

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Get Ascendant Resources alerts:

Ascendant Resources Stock Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS:ASDRF opened at $0.03 on Monday. Ascendant Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ascendant Resources Inc explores and develops mineral properties in Portugal. The company explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, lead, and tin. It holds 80% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.