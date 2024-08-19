Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Down 6.6% in July

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2024

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,128,400 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 7,629,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,096.6 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance

ARZGF opened at $25.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

