Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Down 8.9% in July

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Trading Up 1.8 %

ARZGY stock opened at $12.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

