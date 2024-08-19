Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Down 8.9% in July

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Assicurazioni Generali Trading Up 1.8 %
ARZGY stock opened at $12.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $13.62.
Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Assicurazioni Generali
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.