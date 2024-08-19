AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 14.1% on Analyst Upgrade

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSGet Free Report)’s share price traded up 14.1% during trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $21.10 to $28.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. AST SpaceMobile traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $35.42. 13,084,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 8,915,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,606,000 after buying an additional 5,046,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after buying an additional 2,217,531 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after buying an additional 1,695,805 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,270,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.61.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

