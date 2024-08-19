AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 14.1% on Analyst Upgrade

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 14.1% during trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $21.10 to $28.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. AST SpaceMobile traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $35.42. 13,084,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 8,915,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,606,000 after buying an additional 5,046,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after buying an additional 2,217,531 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after buying an additional 1,695,805 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,270,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.61.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

