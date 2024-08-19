AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Short Interest Update

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 889,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $23.87 on Monday. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.96. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

In other AtriCure news, insider Salvatore Privitera bought 5,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 123,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 77,055 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth about $3,109,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,448,000 after acquiring an additional 95,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 63,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATRC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AtriCure from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AtriCure from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on AtriCure from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AtriCure

About AtriCure

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.