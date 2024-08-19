Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

ATRI opened at $459.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $809.34 million, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.69. Atrion has a fifty-two week low of $274.98 and a fifty-two week high of $503.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $455.77 and a 200-day moving average of $428.16.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.77 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Atrion’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

