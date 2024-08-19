Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) Insider Acquires A$99,900.00 in Stock

Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Longstaff bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.33 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of A$99,900.00 ($65,723.68).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.85.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 25th. Aurizon’s payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

