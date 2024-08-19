Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Update

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Autoneum Price Performance
Shares of ATNNF opened at $165.87 on Monday. Autoneum has a twelve month low of $165.87 and a twelve month high of $165.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.47.
About Autoneum
