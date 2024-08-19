Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Performance

NYSE:AGR opened at $35.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.52. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

