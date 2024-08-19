Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $51,065,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth about $36,601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,950,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,918,000 after acquiring an additional 519,478 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Avnet by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 320,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after acquiring an additional 274,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Avnet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,175,000 after acquiring an additional 157,709 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,612,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,961.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,612,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,961.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,587.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,536,520. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Down 0.7 %

Avnet stock opened at $54.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.14. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.67 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVT. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

