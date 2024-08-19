Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 358,800 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 401,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,196.0 days.

Get Azelis Group alerts:

Azelis Group Price Performance

AZLGF opened at C$18.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.59. Azelis Group has a 52 week low of C$18.36 and a 52 week high of C$25.00.

Azelis Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, home care, industrial cleaning, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food and nutrition, animal nutrition, agricultural, and environmental solutions; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, advanced materials and additives, lubricants, metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Azelis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azelis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.