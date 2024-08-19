Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 358,800 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 401,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,196.0 days.
Azelis Group Price Performance
AZLGF opened at C$18.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.59. Azelis Group has a 52 week low of C$18.36 and a 52 week high of C$25.00.
Azelis Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Azelis Group
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Azelis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azelis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.