Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ball by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,621,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,326,000 after acquiring an additional 241,502 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,677,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ball by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,071,000 after acquiring an additional 152,950 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BALL stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.45. 171,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,139. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.57. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. Ball’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 6.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

