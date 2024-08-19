Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Short Interest Up 6.5% in July

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 961,400 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 903,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 78.2 days.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRIF opened at C$11.23 on Monday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12 month low of C$8.51 and a 12 month high of C$11.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.33.

About Bank of Ireland Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.