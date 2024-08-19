Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Short Interest Up 6.5% in July

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 961,400 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 903,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 78.2 days.
Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRIF opened at C$11.23 on Monday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12 month low of C$8.51 and a 12 month high of C$11.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.33.
About Bank of Ireland Group
