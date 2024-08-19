Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.92

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.92 and last traded at $65.60, with a volume of 102158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.61.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.