Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $11.29 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Members Trust Co boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,276,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AMZN opened at $177.06 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.55 and a 200 day moving average of $180.71.
A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.69.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
