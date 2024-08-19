Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $11.29 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Members Trust Co boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,276,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3 %

AMZN opened at $177.06 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.55 and a 200 day moving average of $180.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at $95,335,255.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,335,255.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,106,726 shares of company stock worth $1,221,095,028 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.69.

Get Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.