Bitcoiva (BCA) Trading Down 9.4% This Week

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for $4.57 or 0.00007812 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $73.35 million and approximately $326,380.84 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,518.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.84 or 0.00570480 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00036057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00071538 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 4.5587352 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $395,666.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.