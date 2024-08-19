BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Short Interest Down 7.0% in July

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 596,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $874.07.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total value of $10,500,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,670,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total transaction of $10,500,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,670,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,042 shares of company stock worth $68,587,117. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 87,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,921,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $872.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $885.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $818.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $802.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

