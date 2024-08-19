Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 126,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Blackstone by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.79. The company had a trading volume of 386,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,068. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.59 and a fifty-two week high of $145.16. The company has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.57 and its 200 day moving average is $126.42.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.65.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

