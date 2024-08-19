Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Free Report) were down 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 42,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,773,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Blue Star Capital Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a market cap of £814,400.00, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29.

About Blue Star Capital

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.

