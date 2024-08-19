BMO Capital Markets Lowers Hess (NYSE:HES) to Overweight

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $175.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hess from $212.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.85.

Hess stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.38. The stock had a trading volume of 264,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,821. Hess has a 52-week low of $130.35 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,550,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48,686 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

