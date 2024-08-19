Brookfield Corporation Purchases 3,493 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Stock

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) insider Brookfield Corporation acquired 3,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,986.75.

On Friday, August 9th, Brookfield Corporation bought 9,700 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.42 per share, with a total value of C$256,274.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Brookfield Corporation bought 1,871 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.91 per share, with a total value of C$37,251.61.

On Friday, July 19th, Brookfield Corporation bought 12,500 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.25 per share, with a total value of C$340,625.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Brookfield Corporation bought 334 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.99 per share, with a total value of C$6,675.52.

On Friday, July 5th, Brookfield Corporation bought 3,591 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.37 per share, with a total value of C$65,948.72.

On Friday, June 28th, Brookfield Corporation bought 1,911 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.93 per share, with a total value of C$36,167.01.

Shares of TSE:BBU.UN opened at C$26.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a twelve month low of C$16.86 and a twelve month high of C$31.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.92%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

