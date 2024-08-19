Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,141,059,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $439,988,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,470,000 after purchasing an additional 468,195 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,582,000 after buying an additional 459,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 111.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 856,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,583,000 after buying an additional 451,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total transaction of $172,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,722.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,684 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,863 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $278.27. The company had a trading volume of 315,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.66 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

