California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,306 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Olaplex by 2,108.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Olaplex from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.18.

OLPX stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 7.85. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.65 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Olaplex’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

