California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,474 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in MaxCyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MaxCyte by 47,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MaxCyte by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ MXCT opened at $4.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $433.97 million, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $5.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 83.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 33,333 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $136,331.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $136,331.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maher Masoud acquired 70,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $345,170.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $490,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,340 shares of company stock valued at $315,273. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

