California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 918 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of South Plains Financial worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

South Plains Financial Price Performance

SPFI stock opened at $32.25 on Monday. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $528.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $71.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 11.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

Insider Activity at South Plains Financial

In other news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $49,569.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 996,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,903,838. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $49,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 996,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,903,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 9,591 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $288,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 987,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,717,940.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,020 shares of company stock worth $542,778. Corporate insiders own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial

(Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.