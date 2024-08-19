Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Has $22.54 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.6% in the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 205,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,655,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.07. 1,353,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,171,632. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $217.56. The firm has a market cap of $617.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.67 and its 200 day moving average is $195.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

