Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.3% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory lifted its position in Chevron by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $147.20. 1,681,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,843,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.02. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

