Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Sells 82 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $4,511,000. Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $766,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.99. 870,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,638,088. The stock has a market cap of $398.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $171.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,389 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,932 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

