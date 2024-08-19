Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $400.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.03% from the stock’s previous close.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

CRWD stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $264.85. 2,565,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,407,947. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.30. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $141.97 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.72, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $4,236,400.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,050,446.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,280 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,461,000 after purchasing an additional 358,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,425,000 after purchasing an additional 60,607 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

