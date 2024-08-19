Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Hits New 1-Year High at $156.47

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $156.47 and last traded at $155.02, with a volume of 417881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Carvana from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.73.

Carvana Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Activity at Carvana

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.34 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.11.

In other Carvana news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,227 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total value of $496,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,110,786. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,356,236 shares of company stock valued at $290,748,285 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 1.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

