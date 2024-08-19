CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.15 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $23.93 million and $1.15 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011539 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,505.76 or 0.99978415 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007856 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007799 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02993932 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $747,640.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

