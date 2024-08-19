Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.33.

Cellebrite DI stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.94 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 417.94% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 15.2% in the second quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 453,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 22.3% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 20,478 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

