Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 10,929 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 97.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2.1% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 95,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 26,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 17.5% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 44,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.84. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.13.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

