Cetera Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Separately, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,499,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 790,758 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IAF opened at $4.50 on Monday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $4.50.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

