Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at $87,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $8.31 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $8.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.