Cetera Advisors LLC Has $108,000 Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 67,489,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,912,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175,751 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 106,769,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,152,000 after buying an additional 5,087,927 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 379.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,493,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 1,182,184 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,179,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 98.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 867,297 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.12. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 1.95%. Analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.