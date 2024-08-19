Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 84.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCID. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.
In other Lucid Group news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The business had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
