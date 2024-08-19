Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 793,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after buying an additional 77,955 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 507,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 69,283 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 422,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 28,029 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 297,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 37,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 40,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DPG opened at $10.72 on Monday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

