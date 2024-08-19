Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 498,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 27,775 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 79.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,344 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 30,163 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

