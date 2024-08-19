Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 5,100 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance
Shares of CLNE opened at $3.27 on Monday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.
About Clean Energy Fuels
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.
