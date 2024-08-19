Cetera Advisors LLC Takes $100,000 Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period.

BCX stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. This is an increase from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

