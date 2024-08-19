Cetera Advisors LLC Takes $120,000 Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $9.95 on Monday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.3209 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

