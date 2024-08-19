Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,301,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter worth $2,012,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 241,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 39,813 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

FREY stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.76. FREYR Battery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

