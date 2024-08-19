Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,460,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,998 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,963,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,336,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,514,000 after buying an additional 1,695,442 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 92.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,216,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after buying an additional 1,066,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $9,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLCO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.30 to $9.60 in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.82.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

