Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,173,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 445,486 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,191,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,127 shares in the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

Redfin stock opened at $7.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $908.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.59 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

