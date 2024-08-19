Chapin Davis Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Chapin Davis Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,454,000 after acquiring an additional 582,503 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 342,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 274,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,167,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $280.57 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $280.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.27 and a 200 day moving average of $265.81.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

